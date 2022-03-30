AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – The 2022 honorees for the annual Mayors Masters Reception have been announced.

Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. says that Weldon and Tom Wyatt of Sage Valley Golf Club will be receiving the prestigious honor this year.

“This year our honorees, Weldon and Tom Wyatt of Sage Valley Golf Club, are coming from just across the river to be recognized for their prestigious golf course and its impact to our region, but more so for their philanthropy. We will also have some very special guests in attendance, live music, and of course food, which will make this one of our more stellar events”, says Mayor Davis.

The annual Mayors Masters Reception will take place Monday, April 4th at the Augusta Common from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M.