AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s time to say goodbye to some Augusta city leaders.

Mayor Hardie Davis and Commissioners Dennis Williams, Ben Hasan, and John Clarke were recognized for their service. All four attended their last scheduled commission meeting.

It was an emotional moment for the mayor who took office nearly eight years ago.

“When we started this, we knew there would be challenges but no matter how difficult they became our shared commitment to the ongoing success of the city that we love dearly, and the place we call home has never faltered,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

The new mayor and three new commissioners take over in January.