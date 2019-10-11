Mayor, Commissioners get out of Municipal Building screening

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) A another big change when it comes to screening people coming into the Municipal Building.

Security measures changed in July when the all employees were required to go through the metal detectors. just like the general public.

Even the Mayor and Commissioners were required to be screened.

But some city leaders objected so now they are no longer required to be screened like everyone else.

“The Commission approved going back to the old way I cam in through the side entrance like the mayor comes in we were all coming through the front door and everybody was going through screening but somebody didn’t like that got it on the agenda and we changed it on the agenda,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Marshal Ramone Lamkin is in charge of building security he declined to discuss the screening change citing security reason.