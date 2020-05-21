Mayor calls commission administrator debate “bush league”

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta city leaders are being criticized on their search for a new city administrator.

Commissioners have been debating how much experience should be required for the job candidates.

Some leaders are pushing for as little as one year.

Mayor Hardie Davis says the back and forth during Tuesday’s meeting made members look bad.



“My frustration in this conversation right now is we’re turning this into a bush league conversation and we’re better than that I mean we are better than that I mean it’s very bush league what we are doing right now,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.



Commissioners approved 3 to 5 years experience for the job candidates and approved hiring a search firm.

The mayor says he wants a candidate selected by the end of July.