Maxwell Branch Library closed due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Maxwell Branch Library will be closed to the public effective immediately due to a positive case of COVID-19.

The building will be sanitized Monday, December 7th through Thursday, December 10th. The Maxwell Branch will be closed through Saturday, December 12th and has plans to reopen Monday, December 14th.

Please do not return items while the library is closed. There will be no staff available to process your items. You may drop off the items at any of the other five Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System locations.