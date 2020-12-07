Maxwell Branch Library closed due to COVID-19

CSRA News
Posted: / Updated:
books background library colorful reading_1555526294446.jpg.jpg

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Maxwell Branch Library will be closed to the public effective immediately due to a positive case of COVID-19.

The building will be sanitized Monday, December 7th through Thursday, December 10th. The Maxwell Branch will be closed through Saturday, December 12th and has plans to reopen Monday, December 14th.

Please do not return items while the library is closed. There will be no staff available to process your items. You may drop off the items at any of the other five Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System locations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories