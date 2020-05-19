MAU Workforce Solutions tells how you can get back into the workforce as economy reopens

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As the economy reopens– businesses are changing their dynamic, and applicants are hungry.

Unemployment is at an all time high but NewsChannel 6 has got you covered.

There has been a massive influx of applicants, which means you definitely want to tailor your resume to the job description.

Business development expert at MAU, Carl Henson says, they normally see a few hundred applicants after a job posting. Recently, that number shot up to 3 thousand applicants over one weekend.

He says businesses are opening new positions, such as hiring someone to take temperatures.

They also recommend a lot of contract work.

“They are looking at the work history, their skill sets, their experience and match them to the job,” says Henson.

Henson also says to be persistent.

Henson says applicants should focus on job stability over money at the moment. If you would like to see current openings, MAU has a job board on their website.