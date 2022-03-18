AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Friday is Match Day, when senior medical students across the country find out where they will be going for their residency programs.

Match Day is quite the celebration for students at the Medical College of Georgia. Seniors gathered in SRP Park dressed as some of their favorite characters.

One by one, each received an envelope. Inside it– what school and specialty they’ll be going into.

“It’s surreal. Four years of medical school and it’s finally today. I feel like I just started yesterday,” Wil Caruso said.

Some students were accompanied by family as they took the next steps into their future.

“It was a blessing because they’ve been on this journey with me,” Shantelle Griffith said.

Others felt the support of their families who cheered them on from the stands.

“I wouldn’t have made it here without them. They mean a lot to me,” Charlotte Greenway said.

“I cried a few times in the seats because it’s an emotional time for all of us. Sentimental would be the word I’d put on this,” Christian Cullen added.

Once students received their envelopes, they had to wait to open them together…as the class of 2022.

“This envelope will tell me where I’m going to spend the next five to seven years of residency, so we’ll see,” Cullen said.

“It’s just absolute excitement and kind of nervousness. Not knowing what’s in this envelope right here. But once we open it, we’ll know where we’re going for the next three to seven years of our lives,” Bharat Sanders added.

At noon, students finally opened those envelopes.

For many, Match Day 2022 was a dream come true.

“I’m going into North East Georgia Medical Center for general surgery! I’m so excited! I always wanted to be a surgeon,” Caruso said.

98 percent of MCG’s class of 2022 matched into a residency program. Students matched in 28 states in 29 different specialties.