AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Masters Tournament will host a local job expo in advance of the 87th Masters that will be contested April 6-9 at Augusta National Golf Club.

The expo will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 at the Legends Club on Washington Road. Available opportunities include roles in Tournament cleaning services, overnight sandwich prep and other Food Services.

Attendees can apply in person at the Legends Club at 2701 Washington Road. Those not able to attend the expo can apply online at jobs.masters.com.