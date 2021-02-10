Masters Tournament rental housing down amid pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some people in the CSRA are gearing up now for the Masters Tournament being held in just two months. But housing rentals dropped significantly compared to previous years.

It’s a ritual people in town prepare for every year, renting their homes during Masters Week. But with the pandemic still looming, there won’t be as many patrons to fill CSRA houses.

NewsChannel 6 caught up with Kerry Jones, Par 3 Tournament Housing owner, about the difference this year.

“In 2020, I had an average of 70 homes rented and this year, moving into 2021, with the decrease in patron badges, right now I’m sitting at seven homes potentially,” she explained.

Jones said rentals started out slow at the start of the year and are somewhat picking up now. But she said it all comes down to how many tickets can be secured.

“Corporate sponsors and corporate tickets, they purchase those directly from the Augusta National and they have allotted so many tickets to those groups,” Jones said breaking down the process.

The Augusta National Golf Club announced plans for limited patron attendance during the 85th Masters Golf Tournament a month ago. The event, which typically brings thousands to the CSRA, will still go on April 5 – 11. Amid the pandemic, Jones said she is working on making sure her clients provide a safe and clean home as well.

“I have ordered a product that is a commercial hospital grade product. It is safe on any surface,” Jones assured. It also covers soft surfaces, bedding, pillows, throw blankets, furniture. I’m looking forward to what the protocols are going to be for the house keepers.”

Jones added she’s already working on 2022 and hopeful the vaccine plays a role in increasing rentals.