NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A massive fire destroyed a used car business on Martintown Road in North Augusta near the intersection of Old Edgefield Road.

According to a North Augusta official, the fire occurred at J&H Auto Sales just after 6 p.m. Multiple fire crews responded and discovered the business fully engulfed in flames and smoke. The fire was so large that black smoke could be seen from miles away.

Martintown Road is shut down in the area while fire crews continue working to put out the fire.

Currently, it is unclear if anyone was inside the business at the time of the fire and if there were any injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.