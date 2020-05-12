Masks to be required at Augusta government buildings

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) It’s a step many business are taking requiring face masks to come inside, Augusta city leaders saying that’s what they want to see for the people coming back to government offices like the Municipal Building but city attorneys warn this is easier said than done.

For safety’s sake Augusta commissioners will to require every visitor coming into a city building to wear a mask and this will be in place for 30 days.

“It’s not about we’re not killing anybody’s rights simply protecting everybody who is involved here,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

The first proposal was to require masks only at the Municipal Building, prompting other commissioners to say what about all the other government offices open to the public.

“If we’re going to require someone to go in with a mask we’ve got to have all our facilities equipped,if we’re going to do that we can’t have some we care about some we don’t,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

But The Municipal building has Deputy Marshals handling security who would be able to enforce the requirement,the city attorney saying other buildings do not.

“I think it that’s been demonstrated around the country that it does create risks, for the point of contact for whoever will be enforcing this and of you have it across the board throughout your buildings you probably don’t have marshal resources to be at every building,” said City Attorney Wayne Brown.



Interim City Administrator Jarvis Sims saying he did not want to make masks mandatory only as a strong recommendation at every building.

“We’re talking about people coming into our building and that’s well within our statutory right to put this in as a requirement,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Commissioners approving requiring masks for the public at all city buildings, but only the Municipal Building wold have Marshals to enforce it.

The city attorney saying what will be needed is an ordinance to cover the city’s actions that will likely face push back.

“This without a doubt will be controversial and I would be extremely surprised if we do not get a constitutional challenge,” said Attorney Brown.

And commissioners finally approving the small business loan program now city leaders did vote on the issue last week however did not have enough members for a quorum so it didn’t count in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.