(WJBF) – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Aiken and Barnwell Counties, the Savannah River Site is requiring masks again in some areas of the plant.

A letter went out to employees, this week.

Currently the area has reached the “medium level” of cases.

Starting Monday, July 11, the following protocols will be put into place at SRS:

Masking All personnel regardless of vaccination status shall wear a mask in a site bus with more than one occupant. All personnel regardless of vaccination status shall wear a mask in government and personal vehicles with more than one occupant when they are not cohabitants. All personnel regardless of vaccination status should wear a mask in a conference room where social distancing is not achievable.



Meetings Meeting organizers should: Maximize the use of virtual meetings. Consider the number of attendees and the room configuration, if holding an in-person meeting. Recommend that meeting organizers try to maintain 6 feet social distancing between attendees.



The following SRS COVID-19 protocols will remain in place:

All symptomatic personnel must remain home or go home and screen through Medical for testing.

All symptomatic personnel are tested at Augusta University Health System or given the opportunity to test with their own provider.

Contact tracing is performed for all symptomatic and COVID-19 positive individuals. All personnel with Close Contact of a COVID-19 positive individual are screened through on-site rapid-testing (or AUHS if they become symptomatic).

SRS has issued the following chart explaining the criteria used to determine the ‘community level’: