“Masks Against COVID-19”: local organization creates and distributes masks across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- One local organization has made over one thousand masks for the CSRA.

They’re called “Masks Against COVID-19 for Augusta, Georgia.”You can check them out on Facebook to see where they’ll be distributing next.

Individuals creating “Masks Against Covid-19” are using their connections to get material that otherwise would have been thrown away.

For the public, they’ve created tightly woven cotton masks. They also have 3-D printers for face shields.

There’s even have a style for nurses to stick their surgical masks inside a cotton pocket. This can preserve the shelf life.

For units working closely to COVID-19 patients, the organization found a way to recycle and sterilize surgical material.

Co-Founder, Masks Against COVID-19 for Augusta, Arianna Bartleson, says, “the fabrics that’s wrapped around surgical tape is a blue cloth, and it’s kind of sticky. They started messing with it and they figured it out it has a really high filtration rate and it can be autoclaved. She has been working on accumulating batches of this because hospitals just through it away.”

They have admins that distribute across the CSRA on different days of the week. If you would like a mask, you can check their schedule on their Facebook page. They’ll post where they’ll be at, in what car, and pop their trunk for pick up.