Masking corona: That’s one local women’s mission as she steps in to help fill a void of the high demand for face masks during the coronavirus pandemic

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Do-it-yourself face mask are becoming an essential item to fight the coronavirus, and the demand is quickly growing. One North Augusta woman is putting her sewing skills to the test to donate masks to anyone who needs one.

“I am not at all interested in making an income from this,” said Melanie Nichols.

Melanie Nichols has a business making crafted kitchen towels. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, her crafting skills took on a new life. With the help of her family, Nichols creates face masks to help curb the spread of the virus. They’re free, but she is asking for donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Augusta.

“It just drew me to the need in our community of people who need support,” said Nichols. “It doesn’t always have to be financial; it can be spiritual.”

It began by helping local hospitals. Then, other companies needed them for their employees.

Since the beginning of April, Nichols has already made more than 1,000 masks. She says using her sewing skills to give back to the church, was a call from God.

“This particular ministry helps people with electric bills or helps people with anything they need,” said Nichols. “It’s not just a quick decision. They dig into helping that person if it is to help pull them out a deep hole.”

Each mask is designed with a unique logo. You can choose from your favorite sports team; even Chick-Fil-A workers can work and be protected in style. Nichols says though the world is anxious for normalcy, the logos on the mask can make people feel connected with things that they cherish.

“It’s the sweetest gift to be able to love on people,” explained Nichol. “Hopefully, this loves on people in a multitude of ways.”

Nichols says the demand for maks is overwhelming. However, she says she loves that she is playing a role in helping to flatten the coronavirus.