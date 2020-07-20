Mask Up Augusta initiative begins

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta officials were on board mandating that residents wear masks to stop the spread of the coronavirus, now city leaders are saying you need to wear a mask.

Some in Augusta have gotten the message that wearing a mask is way to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and just as many have not…but city leaders saying they need to.

“I’m hoping this initiative will be a bridge between the government mandates, the government suggestions, Governor Kemp has made suggestions as well. I’m hoping this will be a positive way to help encourage people to wear a mask,” says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Earlier this month, Mayor Davis issued an executive order mandating masks in public, but that’s been suspended by Governor Kemp.

Commissioner Garrett, surrounded by local business leaders, calling a press conference to promote the Mask Up Augusta campaign…

“To keep Augusta open and safe and get back to normal life as soon as possible, we need to do what we can to slow the spread. This means, when in public, we need to wear masks,” said Commissioner Garrett.

Commissioners who have supported requiring masks say they support the effort to encourage residents to wear them.

“I still support the mandatory. It appears that won’t work and my position is ‘wear the mask’. It’s our responsibility to encourage people or make people wear the mask,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Garrett says this is not a city of Augusta effort but a private one with private funding to get the word out.

“We’ve put together a multi-marketing thing you be able to find us on Facebook, social media you’ll see the billboards around town,” said Commissioner Garrett.

Mayor Davis has put on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting a discussion of Mask Up Augusta. He’s not sure what that’s about. He says he’s bringing this proposal as ‘citizen Garrett’ not ‘commissioner Garrett’.

