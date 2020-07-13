Mask requirement ordinance vote at Aiken City Council meeting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tonight in Aiken, city council is voting whether or not to make mask wearing, a requirement.

In the last meeting, they voted to make it a resolution, meaning it’s strongly encouraged, but many leaders felt that wasn’t enough.

The meeting will be open for public commentary, but there are two ways Aiken council can vote tonight.

They can pass an emergency ordinance that will need a two-thirds vote. If that passes, then it would go into effect immediately for 61 days before a re-vote.

The second option would be to pass it as a regular ordinance. That would require 2 readings with a majority vote. It would last until council decides to lift it.

Mayor of Aiken, Rick Osbon, says, “I think the emergency is appropriate. I think there is a list of about 40 municipalities or so that have already done that within our state. And the governor has encouraged that local municipalities do what they need to best keep their cities and their economies safe, and I think this is right in line with that.”

Some Aiken city leaders say many business owners are calling them asking for more serious action to be taken.

If it passes, penalties for not wearing a mask would include a citation.

Mayor Rick Osbon says he’s not trying to pass a law that will harm others. He wants to pass it so retailers feel safe to call for help inside their own businesses.

Although council feels it may be hard to enforce, many members are in support of the ordinance.

Aiken City Council, District 6, Ed Woltz, says, “if I go into a store and the manager of that store comes up and says sir we would like everyone to wear a mask, and I refuse to. He could call public safety. Public safety can talk to them about it and if they still don’t want to do it, they can issue a citation.”

The work session begins at 5:00 PM. The public discussion begins at 7:00 tonight.