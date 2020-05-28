Mask mandate not needed at Tax Commissioners office

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners voted to require masks in all city buildings but it looks like it wasn’t needed.

The Tax Commissioners Office is seeing large crowds, since its customer service centers re-opened last week.

A deputy marshal is on site, but is only urging people to put on a mask to not requiring it.

Tax commissioner Steven Kendrick says since the office re-opened there’s been no issues.

“The public has been wonderful we’ve probably seen over 15 hundred tax payers in the last 6 or seven days and nary a person has been resistant to wearing a mask,” said Richmond County Tax Commissioner Steven Kendrick.

Commissioners are scheduled to approve the second reading of the mask ordinance at their meeting Tuesday.