Martin Luther King Jr Day events across the CSRA

CSRA (WJBF) – Monday the nation honors the late Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

Several local events are planned.

Lake Forest Hills Elementary on Lake Forest Hills Drive in Augusta began its National Day of Service early this morning.

At noon, an Interfaith Celebration will be held at Paine College’s Gilbert Lambuth Chapel.

A second interfaith service is at 4 p.m. at West Acres Baptist Church in Evans.

At 1 p.m. in Denmark, S.C., a non-violence and peace gathering will take place in Jim Harrison Square.

And in Downtown Swainsboro the annual King Day Parade will begin at 1 p.m.

A reminder that all local school districts are closed, as well as all government offices and banks. Augusta University and USC-Aiken are closed as well.

