Marshall Pines residents receive COVID-19 vaccine

(WJBF) – Friday, residents and staff at Marshall Pines Assisted Living received vaccinations for COVID-19.

Back in November, Marshall Pines was among the first local assisted living facilities to enroll in the vaccine rollout program.

Officials there say they have been COVID free through the pandemic, and that this is just an extra safety measure

“I think this will give everyone a sense of confidence that if they do come down with COVID, that they will be able to move through it without any major complications,” said Martie Ewest, Community Development Director.

They say they partnered with CVS as well a company out of Oregon to make it all happen.