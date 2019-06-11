Marshal says no threats to mayor

Augusta commissioners go behind closed doors to talk about security.

Marshal Ramone Lamkin meeting with city leaders in executive session to discuss possible changes.

Yesterday the Mayor’s office released a statement that said Mayor Hardie Davis recently raised questions with the Marshal about providing a security detail, based on the Mayor’s security concerns.

“Well the Mayor did discuss some of his security concerns he had when he was out in the public doing things of that nature no decision has been made about any security detail or anything like that he just express his concerns,” said Marshal Ramone Lamkin.

Has there been reports to your office about threats on the mayor or his staff?

“No sir,” said Marshal Lamkin.

Several commissioners have expressed support for increasing security at the Municipal Building to include having all employees screened the same way as the general public.