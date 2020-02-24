Mardi Gras is upon us and Downtown Augusta let the good times roll a few days early

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It was the Big Easy at the Augusta Common for Mardi Gras this week. On Saturday, the Greater Augusta Arts Council threw the inaugural Mardi Gras Carnevale.

Hurricanes… the beverage, Cajun cuisines, and boozy snacks were served at the 21+ event.

The community served up some competition with corn hole and danced the night away.

Second City Distilling, and French Market Grille were just some of the few that collaborated with the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

While the party was going and music was blasting, people sure weren’t shy to hop on over to the selfie wall.

Laissez les bon temps rouler, and downtown Augusta let the good times roll until next year.