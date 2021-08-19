March for Jesus set for August 21

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– This Saturday is a time for Christians to come together at the annual March for Jesus.

Crowds will line up at 7:30am in front of Curtis Baptist Church, near Broad and 13th Streets. Led by a band of motorcyclists, and people carrying crosses, the march down Broad Street will start at 8am.

Thousands have come out in the past to participate in the annual event. It ends with a big celebration of music, dance and speakers at the Augusta Common.

Everyone is welcome and you do not need to register, just show up.

Christians in Media in the CSRA is working together to oversee the details of the March. Members include WBPI-TV 49, 99.9 WUCC, 1380AM WNRR, and Bryton Entertainment. The group says the March for Jesus is not about any single church, ministry, or denomination; it’s about lifting up the Lord Jesus Christ and declaring him the Lord over the CSRA.