Many local students are learning from home during the coronavirus outbreak

WARRENTON, Ga. (WJBF) — Learning from home will have to be the new norm for students, as our country is trying to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Some school districts are pushing online learning, whereas rural counties, including Warren County, have to resort to hard copies of the lesson plan.

“Many of our families don’t have online options, so each child has their own packet,” said Mildred E. Freeman Elementary School Principal, Kathy Hinesley. Today, we are hand-delivering to each of them as they pull in to the school.”

Schools have shut down, but packets of schoolwork are ready to go. Teachers are in the front line handing them out. Each packet caters to the needs of students at each grade level.

“A special education student is going to have work that looks pretty different from someone else,” said Hinesley. “A student that is an on-level grade learner, their work is going to look different from a student working above grade level.”

Hinesley says it’s going to be a significant adjustment. Teachers will be contacting parents every week to check students’ progress.

“We expect the work to be turned in the day we return to school,” said Hinesley. “That way, we can cut down on any further interaction with anybody, to keep that social distancing.”

Packets of school work are not the only thing that will be given to students. Two days’ worth of breakfast and lunches are also are on hand for kids who rely on the school to eat.

“USDA allows us to deliver meals,” Warren County School System’s Food Nutrition Director, Scott Richardson. “As long school is on shutdown, we are going to deliver those meals.”

Kids eating and continuing their education in Warren County’s goal while school is out due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, making sure the school is clean and safe when it is time to return is top priority.

“I can tell you our superintendent, Carole Jean Carey, will not bring us back into this building unless we are safe to come back,” said Hinesley.

Starting tomorrow, busses with faculty and staff members will travel to students’ homes to deliver three days’ worth of food.