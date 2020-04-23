Many local churches plan to continue online services

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Two days after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp reveals plans to begin reopening businesses across the state many local places of worship announce the continuation of online services.

On Monday, Governor Kemp explained, “for places of worship, holding in-person services is allowed, but under Phase One guidelines, it must be done in accordance with strict social distancing protocols.”

This comes on the heels of his plan to open beauty salons, barbershops, nail salons, massage therapy businesses, body art studios, gyms, fitness centers and bowling alleys on Friday April 24th.

While the Governor says places of worship can hold services he urges them to remain in accordance with public health guidelines.

Governor Kemp says, “I urge faith leaders to continue to help us in this effort and keep their congregations safe by heeding the advice of public health officials. Of course, online, call-in, or drive-in services remain good options for religious institutions.”

Here is a list of churches that will continue using online platforms as the main venue for worship:

Tabernacle Baptist Church (Augusta)

Good Hope Baptist Church (Augusta)

Liberty Baptist Church (Augusta)

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church (Augusta)

Greater Young Zion Baptist Church (Augusta)

Tabernacle Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Dr. Charles Goodman says he “has not seen the data needed to make him more comfortable to begin in person services.”

Leaders of the above listed churches say they will continue online services until further notice.