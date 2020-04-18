Manufacturing, medical supply online database created to match companies with supplies

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Organizations across South Carolina are working to ensure healthcare workers are equipped.

Manufacturing and medical supply companies collaborated to create an online database, where health care providers can put their requests directly into the database and be matched with a company.

“Hospital and clinicians can place orders directly on the portal as to what they need and when they need it,” CEO of SC Biotech Industry Organization Sam Konduros said.

More than 27 hospitals are signed up with the portal and are currently having orders fulfilled by companies in the database.

The database also includes companies that may have recently switched production to meet coronavirus needs