AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Bibekananda Mohanty was last seen Friday, November 5 at 10:30 a.m. leaving Bennock Mill Road in Augusta.

He was last seen wearing a tan coat and driving a gray 1997 Toyota Camry with a GA Tag: 3815AHS.

Mohanty suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is currently taking medication.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.