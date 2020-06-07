Man with altered mental status missing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports there is a man missing in Augusta.

Sylvester Green was last seen near the 1400 block of Wrighstboro Road around 5:00 p.m. Saturday. The 67-year-old was seen walking towards the downtown area, possibly towards 11th Ave.

Green has an altered mental status and was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers. He is described as:

5’06”/160 lbs

67 years of age

Black hair / Brown eyes

If you have any information on Green, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080