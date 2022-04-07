AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Gary Morton has been found. Morton called his family on Saturday, April 9th.

They picked him up from another state and took him home.

There are no further details at this time.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for 49-year-old Gary Lynn Morton.

Morton was last seen April 6, 2022 at 2:00pm on the 1000 block of Azalea Drive. He may or may not have left the area in an UBER.

Morotn does not have any known medical conditions at this time.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1048.