Barnwell County man who suffers from dementia missing from Orangeburg hospital

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A Barnwell County man has been reported missing from a local South Carolina hospital. Family members need your help reuniting them back together.

65-year-old Donny Lee Ford of Barnwell was last seen on Friday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg. Family members tell NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk that they were told when hospital staff checked on him at 6:30 p.m., he wasn’t in his room.

They are concerned because they say he suffers from dementia and gets confused easily.

He’s described as an African-American man, standing at five-feet-six-inches tall, weighing approximately 225 pounds.

If you have any information, contact police.