AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A man wanted by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now in police custody.

Dameun Jeff Sanders, 28, of Windsor was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Garrick Kelly, 28, on Thursday, August 13 in Perry, South Carolina.

RELATED: ACSO searching for a murder suspect; he’s considered armed and dangerous

Officials say he was taken into custody by West Columbia police late Friday night.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.