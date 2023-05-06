After being on the run for almost a year, 22-year-old Londell Thompson Jr. was arrested for the shooting death of Anthony Colden, II.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After being on the run for almost a year, 22-year-old Londell Thompson Jr., of Lynchburg, was arrested for a homicide that resulted in the death of Anthony Colden, II.

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says in a joint investigation with the United States Marshals Service, Thompson was taken into custody in Augusta, Georgia on May 2nd.

Thompson was wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in June 2022 at an apartment on the 4000 block of Golf Park Drive. Around 11:45 p.m. on June 1st, officers responded to the apartment after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found Colden with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As their investigation continued, LPD began searching for Thompson Jr., who was wanted for the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharge of firearm within city limits

Thompson is currently being held in Georgia and is pending extradition to Virginia.

