AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities are searching for the suspect in a convenience store robbery in Aiken Saturday.

The incident happened at 4 a.m. on June 6 at the Enmarket gas station on Charleston Highway.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red shirt and leaving in a blue vehicle with a spare tire on the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

If you have any information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers.