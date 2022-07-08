AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man in connection to a double homicide at Days Inn on Columbia Hwy North in Aiken.

20-year-old Hasheem Keywaun Rond Glover is wanted in connection with two murders at a Days Inn motel in Aiken.

The incident happened on July 2nd on the 2600 block of Columbia Hwy North. Two men, 40-year-old Stephan A. Poole and 39-year-old Barry J. Redding, were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Glover is wanted for two counts of Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.