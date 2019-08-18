Man wanted in Aiken County arrested for stolen vehicle in Yemassee, South Carolina

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WJBF) — A man wanted in Aiken County has been arrested following an incident in Yemassee, South Carolina.

Authorities say on Friday, August 16 at 12:15 a.m., Yemassee Police was notified of a reported vehicle theft that just occurred at a home on Salkehatchie Road in Yemassee.

The victim told officers that she was outside at her 2000 White Acura TL and went inside her home. When she looked outside, she noticed her vehicle was missing, authorities say.

We’re told an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen one at the Love’s Travel Stop on Yemassee Hwy, near the intersection of SC-68 and I-95 and made contact with the vehicle and the driver.

The driver was identified as Herman James Hammond, 46, of Wagener, South Carolina.

Officers later learned Hammond had a warrant from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office following an armed robbery at Harry’s Convenience Store in Wagener.

Hammond was placed under arrest for the Aiken County warrant and being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The 46-year-old was transported to the Hampton County Detention Center where he’s currently awaiting extradition to Aiken County.

Meanwhile, in the Aiken County incident, he’s facing armed robbery, assault and battery, and weapons possession charges.