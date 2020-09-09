Man wanted for theft in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man pictured in reference to a theft in Richmond County.

The theft occurred August 31, 2020 at 3307 Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta, Ga.

If you have any information, please contact Deputy James Price with the RCSO at 706-821-1056.

