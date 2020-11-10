Man wanted for theft at Family Dollar in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is wanted for a Robbery by Sudden Snatch at the Family Dollar on Sandbar Ferry Rd. in Augusta.

The theft occurred on November 10, 2020 at 206 Sandbar Ferry. Rd. The man fled the scene on a blue Harley Davidson style motorcycle heading towards South Carolina.

The man was described as being in his late 30s and he has a large tattoo on his left forearm.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.