AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man in the photo in reference to a theft.
The theft took place on September 4, 2020 at the Home Depot on 273 Bobby Jones Expressway. He was driving a silver Chrysler 300.
If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Man wanted for theft at a local Home Depot store
- One person killed after crash in Aiken County
- SRP Park offering 2nd mega chicken truckload sale
- CSRA pushes supportive initiatives for Suicide Awareness Month
- Homicide suspect on the loose; victim remembered fondly