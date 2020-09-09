Man wanted for theft at a local Home Depot store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man in the photo in reference to a theft.

The theft took place on September 4, 2020 at the Home Depot on 273 Bobby Jones Expressway. He was driving a silver Chrysler 300.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.

