Man wanted for several New Year’s day incidents in Williston

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — The Williston Police Department is searching for a wanted man.

Details are limited but we’re told Joshua Kneece is wanted for warrants and questioning in multiple criminal cases that started around/after midnight on Wednesday, January 1, officials say.

If you know where he can be located, contact either Williston Police Chief Pruitt at (803) 300-2241 or the Barnwell County dispatch at (803) 541-1078.

Authorities say he was last seen near Montmorenci in Aiken County around 7:30 a.m. on January 1.