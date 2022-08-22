AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators are searching for a man who they say is wanted for questioning in the use of a stolen credit card.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on July 5 at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway in West Augusta.

Additional details about the crime were not immediately provided, and the man being sought is only wanted for questioning at this time.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the man or any other information about the crime, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.