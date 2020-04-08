Man wanted for questioning in reference to a theft in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The man in the photo is wanted for questioning regarding a theft in Augusta on Wheeler Rd.
The theft occurred on April 5, 2020 at Cruise Security Systems INC on the 3500 block of Wheeler Rd.
If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080.
