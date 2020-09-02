Man wanted for questioning in murder of Code Enforcement Officer Charles Case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for the man pictured above for questioning in regards to the murder of Charles Case that happened August 20, 2020 at 1222 13th Avenue.

Charles Case was gunned down after he put a condemnation sign on a property on 13th avenue on August 20th.

Smitty Melton, the property owner, is charges with his murder.

The man wanted for questioning is known to frequent the area surrounding Martin Luther King Blvd. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help with identifying the man.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.

