Man wanted for questioning in medical center burglary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The RCSO is searching for a man who is wanted for questioning for a burglary at a local medical center.
The burglary happened on August 31st, 2020 at University Medical Center at 3121 Peach Orchard Rd. in Augusta.
If you have any information about the man in the picture, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.
