AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in burglaries on Kinger Court in Augusta.

The burglaries occurred on the 1200 block of Kinger Court on June 13, 2022. The man wanted for questioning in the photo left the scene in a 2012 Ford U-Haul Van, which is missing out of North Carolina.

The U-Haul is Truck #DC3554G with an Arizona Tag of AE55334.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.