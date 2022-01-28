Man wanted for questioning by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office after criminal damage incident

(RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia) – A man is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

According to authorities, the pictured subject is wanted for questioning in reference to Criminal Damage in the 2nd Degree after an incident that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th at the Old School Car Wash on Rosier Road in Augusta, Georgia.

If anyone has any information concerning this subject, please contact Deputy James Price (706) 821-1056 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

All information can be handled confidentially.