RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is wanted for questioning in reference to a series of alleged thefts.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Anthony Parks, 50, is wanted for questioning in reference to Theft by Conversion, Theft by Deception, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft.

Authorities say the series of thefts are from the Thompson Wrecking Company on 11th Street, where he was allegedly previously employed.

According to the incident report, the complainant accused Graciela Juker, who is stated to be the payroll clerk for Thompson’s Wrecking, of paying her husband, John Juker, a weekly salary and benefits totaling about $175,000 for the last 3 years and paying herself bonuses for several years.

Also in the incident report, the complainant stated that the Jukers and Parks started a dumpster business (Dumpster King), and the complainant accused the Jukers and Parks of using Thompson trucks to deliver and puck up Dumpster King bins and using Thompson’s fuel without permission.

If anyone has any information in regards to Parks, who authorities say is just wanted for questioning only, please contact Investigator Ryan Ferguson at (706) 821-1032 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.