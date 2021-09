AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Darious Antwain Lester, age 38 who is wanted for public indecency.

Lester incident occurred at 2574 Tobacco Rd. on Saturday, Aug. 21.

There is an active warrant on file for the incident.

Please contact Inv. Terry Bale or Any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for anymore information.

(706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1454