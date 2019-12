AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for Identity Fraud.

Lafiamma Gabriel Bates is wanted for a Grand Jury Arrest Warrant for Identity Fraud in Georgia. Bates has outstanding warrants in three other states as well.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020.

Callers may remain anonymous.