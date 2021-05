AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are searching for 31-year-old Reginald Jerome McGee.

McGee is wanted for an aggravated assault occurred April 19, 2021 on the 2100 block of MLK Blvd.

He has active warrants and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

McGee is 6 feet tall and weights 160lbs. He is bald with brown eyes.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Joshua Anderson at 706-821-1440.