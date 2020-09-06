Man wanted for aggravated assault at Augusta apartment

Rodriquez Miller is wanted for an Aggravated Assault at Alpine Villas in Augusta on Saturday.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a man wanted for an aggravated assault at an Augusta apartment. It happened Saturday at Alpine Villas on the 3100 block of Alpine Road. Authorities are looking for Rodriquez Antwon Miller. He is considered armed and dangerous.

He is 5’07 tall, 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator A. Syria at 706-821-1070, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.