RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – 63-Year-old Darrell Gathers is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a shooting.

At approximately 12:50 am, Richmond County authorities responded to 954 5th Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, it was learned the victim left the scene and took herself to the hospital for treatment. She was shot at least one time by Gathers.

Gathers was last seen traveling in a black Mazda CX-5 (Temporary Tag# S1359686).

Anyone with information regarding his location, is asked to contact Investigator Reese at (706) 821-1451 or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1020 or (706) 821-1080. Callers can remain anonymous.